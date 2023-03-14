Sign up
Photo 2555
Snowy Egret Waiting for the Mate to Return!
Well, I assumed that, as they all seem to be paired up. And most likely, there is a nest back in the fronds.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
4
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8208
photos
183
followers
53
following
700% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th March 2023 11:15am
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Amazing close-up!
March 15th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Don’t you just live the sounds they make
March 15th, 2023
amyK
ace
Fantastic details
March 15th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
this one hardly looks real lol
March 15th, 2023
