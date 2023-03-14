Previous
Snowy Egret Waiting for the Mate to Return! by rickster549
Snowy Egret Waiting for the Mate to Return!

Well, I assumed that, as they all seem to be paired up. And most likely, there is a nest back in the fronds.
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Amazing close-up!
March 15th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Don’t you just live the sounds they make
March 15th, 2023  
amyK ace
Fantastic details
March 15th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
this one hardly looks real lol
March 15th, 2023  
