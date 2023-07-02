Previous
66 Mustang in the Parade! by rickster549
66 Mustang in the Parade!

One more of the rides in the neighborhood parade yesterday.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Rick

@rickster549
Babs ace
What a great car. Somebody's pride and joy
July 3rd, 2023  
