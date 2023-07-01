Previous
Old Motorcycle in the Parade! by rickster549
Old Motorcycle in the Parade!

Had our neighborhood parade today and this was one of the many members of the parade. It was a pretty old motorcycle, but seem to run ok.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Danette Thompson ace
That is awesome
July 2nd, 2023  
