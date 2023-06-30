Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2654
One More Lotus Flower!
These are such pretty flowers coming up over the lily pads. Just wish I could get up a little closer to them to get a little more detailed shot. Don't think I'm wading out in that pond.
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8506
photos
173
followers
53
following
727% complete
View this month »
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
Latest from all albums
2898
2652
2951
2899
2653
2952
2900
2654
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th June 2023 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers-rick365
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close