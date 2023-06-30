Previous
One More Lotus Flower! by rickster549
Photo 2654

One More Lotus Flower!

These are such pretty flowers coming up over the lily pads. Just wish I could get up a little closer to them to get a little more detailed shot. Don't think I'm wading out in that pond.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
727% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise