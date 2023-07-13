Previous
Helicopters Passing! by rickster549
Helicopters Passing!

Saw these two coming towards each other so started to fire off some shots and get them as they passed each other. Didn't see the smoke when I was shooting, but noticed it once on the computer. Not sure what that was about.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Rick

Danette Thompson ace
Quite a shot
July 14th, 2023  
