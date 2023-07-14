Sign up
Previous
Photo 2668
Dragonfly From the Backside!
Couldn't get in position for a frontal shot, so just had to settle for the back side shot.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th July 2023 12:18pm
Tags
misc-rick365
