Fisherman Under the Umbrella! by rickster549
Photo 2687

Fisherman Under the Umbrella!

Saw this gentleman out on the water in the kayak. Guess that umbrella is enough to keep most of the sun off of him, as it was sure beaming down this morning.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Rick

Babs ace
I posted a photo of a man fishing today but yours looks much more relaxed than mine does and the weather is probably hotter too as it is winter here.
August 3rd, 2023  
