Last Night's Moon! by rickster549
Photo 2688

Last Night's Moon!

The sky's finally cleared up last night and I saw the moon as I was commenting. So had to grab the camera and run outside and get a few shots.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Rick

gloria jones ace
Cool moon shot
August 4th, 2023  
