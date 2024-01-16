Previous
Neighbors Camelia Bush! by rickster549
Neighbors Camelia Bush!

Finally got out for a little bit this afternoon after the rain had finally slacked off. Somewhat of a distant shot, but didn't wont to disturb the neighbor.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
John Falconer ace
Lovely shot.
January 17th, 2024  
Bill
Nice with the rain drops.
January 17th, 2024  
