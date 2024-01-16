Sign up
Photo 2849
Neighbors Camelia Bush!
Finally got out for a little bit this afternoon after the rain had finally slacked off. Somewhat of a distant shot, but didn't wont to disturb the neighbor.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
9091
photos
171
followers
52
following
2842
2843
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
3093
2847
3146
3094
2848
3147
3095
2849
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
16th January 2024 4:04pm
Tags
flowers-rick365
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot.
January 17th, 2024
Bill
Nice with the rain drops.
January 17th, 2024
