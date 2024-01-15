Sign up
Photo 2848
Little Blue Heron on the Fountain!
Caught this guy standing out on the fountain doing a lot of grooming.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
3
4
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9088
photos
170
followers
52
following
2841
2842
2843
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
3092
2846
3145
3093
2847
3146
3094
2848
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
15th January 2024 12:33pm
Tags
birds-rick365
Carole G
ace
That's an interesting looking coloured heron, it looks more maroon than blue
January 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and colour.
January 16th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow that colour!
January 16th, 2024
