Little Blue Heron on the Fountain! by rickster549
Photo 2848

Little Blue Heron on the Fountain!

Caught this guy standing out on the fountain doing a lot of grooming.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Rick

@rickster549
Carole G ace
That's an interesting looking coloured heron, it looks more maroon than blue
January 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
Amazing capture and colour.
January 16th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow that colour!
January 16th, 2024  
