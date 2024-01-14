Previous
It Was a Little Chilly Out! by rickster549
Photo 2847

It Was a Little Chilly Out!

With our lower temps we've been having lately, even the long haired dogs are wearing their warmer clothes. Just wish I could have gotten a better angle for this shot.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
780% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise