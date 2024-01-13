Previous
Hooded Merganser Out for a Swim! by rickster549
Photo 2846

Hooded Merganser Out for a Swim!

Found the ducks in the pond today as I was driving into the park. So of course, I had to stop and get a few shots. The lady Merganser was following up on the Little Blue Heron on the next shot.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
779% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
January 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise