Previous
Photo 2854
Red Camellia in the Park!
One more of the pink/red camellias that are blooming in the park. Was trying to shoot between a couple of limbs, hence the slight blur at the corners.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9106
photos
170
followers
52
following
781% complete
2847
2848
2849
2850
2851
2852
2853
2854
3098
2852
3151
3099
2853
3152
3100
2854
Views
1
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D850
18th January 2024 11:33am
flwoers-rick365
