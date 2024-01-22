Sign up
Photo 2855
A Different Color Camellia Today!
When I was looking for the Eagles, I spotted these camellias so had to get a shot or two.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
flowers-rick365
Diana
ace
Such gorgeous tones beautifully captured.
January 23rd, 2024
Joy's Focus
ace
So pretty. Looks like peppermint.
January 23rd, 2024
