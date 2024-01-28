Sign up
Photo 2861
Mr Merganser Floating on the Pond!
The Hoodies are still around. This one almost looks like it coughed up a fur ball, but it might just be something in the background. Didn't see anything after it closed it's beak.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
28th January 2024 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Joy's Focus
ace
I love your wildlife bird captures!
January 29th, 2024
