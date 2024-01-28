Previous
Mr Merganser Floating on the Pond! by rickster549
Mr Merganser Floating on the Pond!

The Hoodies are still around. This one almost looks like it coughed up a fur ball, but it might just be something in the background. Didn't see anything after it closed it's beak.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Joy's Focus ace
I love your wildlife bird captures!
January 29th, 2024  
