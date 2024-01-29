Sign up
Previous
Photo 2862
One More Moon Shot!
While posting last night, I noticed out the window, a bright light shining, so had to go outside and check it out, and it was the moon. So went back in and grabbed the camera and went back out and got a few shots.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
8
8
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
28th January 2024 10:10pm
Tags
misc-rick365
