The Camellia's are Still Blooming! by rickster549
Photo 2869

The Camellia's are Still Blooming!

Lots of blooms on the bush so it's hard to go by them and not get a bunch of shots.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Rick

@rickster549
Delwyn Barnett ace
Nice nestled in that tangle of twigs.
February 6th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Lovely
February 6th, 2024  
