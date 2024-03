The Osprey's Were Very Busy this Afternoon!

Not sure what was going on, but there were three of these birds buzzing around above and making all kinds of noise. Don't think it was anything for mating, as they just kept flying circles overhead. The only bad thing about it was that I was in a big clump of trees, and I only had a very small opening to try and get the shots. Fortunately, they were just floating up there at times, so that did give me a little advantage to the shots.