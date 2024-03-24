Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk Floating Overhead! by rickster549
Photo 2917

Red Shouldered Hawk Floating Overhead!

First saw this one with a crow chasing it, but didn't get that shot. But afterwards, the hawk was just floating up in the sky, as we were having some really high winds today.
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Rick

