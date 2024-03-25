Previous
Squirrel, Posing for Me! by rickster549
Squirrel, Posing for Me!

Seemed like he just ran up there and stopped and said, hey, look at me. Take my picture. And I did.
25th March 2024

Rick

@rickster549
Joy's Focus
So cute!
March 26th, 2024  
