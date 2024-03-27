Previous
Cormorant About to Jump! by rickster549
Photo 2920

Cormorant About to Jump!

Got this guy just as it was about to jump into the water. Wasn't much to the touchdown, so won't be using that shot.
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
800% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise