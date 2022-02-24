Sign up
Photo 626
Big Sun
Another on the way home from work shots. Despite its warm appearance it was bitterly cold in the wind.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Optional Extras :)
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
24th February 2022 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
