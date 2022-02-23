Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 625
1 year and 8 months
Spotted this pretty little sculpture on one of the graves. Makes you think..
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2796
photos
268
followers
108
following
171% complete
View this month »
618
619
620
621
622
623
624
625
Latest from all albums
624
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
625
1782
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Optional Extras :)
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
It was quite precarious being a child, particularly in Victorian times & before. I find these “ guardian angels” rather creepy.
February 23rd, 2022
Krista Marson
ace
poignant
February 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close