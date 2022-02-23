Previous
1 year and 8 months by rjb71
1 year and 8 months

Spotted this pretty little sculpture on one of the graves. Makes you think..
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Carole Sandford ace
It was quite precarious being a child, particularly in Victorian times & before. I find these “ guardian angels” rather creepy.
February 23rd, 2022  
Krista Marson ace
poignant
February 23rd, 2022  
