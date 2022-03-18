Previous
Worm moon rising by rjb71
Photo 629

Worm moon rising

It's not often the conditions stay clear enough to see the full moon set and rise on the same day
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details

Jclaireyp
Very cool
March 18th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 18th, 2022  
