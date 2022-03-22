Previous
Got my Eye on you by rjb71
Photo 630

Got my Eye on you

A close up of one of the otters at Nene park today. Shortly after this I also saw a Weasel another elusive creature!
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Milanie ace
What a nice close-up - such good detail
March 22nd, 2022  
