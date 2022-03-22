Sign up
Photo 630
Got my Eye on you
A close up of one of the otters at Nene park today. Shortly after this I also saw a Weasel another elusive creature!
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Optional Extras :)
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
22nd March 2022 1:38pm
Milanie
ace
What a nice close-up - such good detail
March 22nd, 2022
