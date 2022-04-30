Previous
Tommy Brock by rjb71
Tommy Brock

Interesting to see a badger out in daylight this evening. It was more interested in what ever grubs it was eating than me and never looked up once!
Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Esther Rosenberg
Great shot through all the grasses.
April 30th, 2022  
Carole Sandford
Great shot! I’m not sure that I have ever seen a live one! Seen plenty in a flattened state on the road!
April 30th, 2022  
Milanie
He sure was staying busy - longer than I thought.
April 30th, 2022  
JackieR
Wow what a fabulous sight, normally see them squelched on the roadside!! Hope he stays safe.
April 30th, 2022  
