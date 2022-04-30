Sign up
Photo 633
Tommy Brock
Interesting to see a badger out in daylight this evening. It was more interested in what ever grubs it was eating than me and never looked up once!
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
4
2
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great shot through all the grasses.
April 30th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shot! I’m not sure that I have ever seen a live one! Seen plenty in a flattened state on the road!
April 30th, 2022
Milanie
ace
He sure was staying busy - longer than I thought.
April 30th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Wow what a fabulous sight, normally see them squelched on the roadside!! Hope he stays safe.
April 30th, 2022
