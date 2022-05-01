Sign up
Photo 634
Lancaster
The BBMF Lancaster arriving at Uffington to Scarecrow Festival to perform a Flypast today. Not great conditions but always a pleasure to see this iconic WW2 aircraft which is one of only 2 flying in the world.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
