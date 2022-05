How low can you go?

The familiar game for aviation photographers of whats the lowest shutter speed you can get to and still keep the image sharp. This is 1/30 of a second and just slow enough to give a full disc of prop blur. It's also a challenge as such a slow shutter let's in more light than is desirable meaning the F stop has to be quite high F16 and the iso as low as you can get in this case ISO 50.