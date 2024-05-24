Prison Window by robertallanbear
1 / 365

Prison Window

This image is of a window of a 13th century prison, as observed in the city of Ghent, Belgium.
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Robert Allan Bear

@robertallanbear
