8 / 365
Vermilion Lake at Sunrise
This image was taken at dawn on the shore of Vermilion Lakes, near the town of Banff, canada, on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains.
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
Robert Allan Bear
@robertallanbear
Views
0
365
DC-ZS200
17th September 2023 6:36am
Sizes
Privacy
