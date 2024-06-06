Previous
Vermilion Lake at Sunrise by robertallanbear
Vermilion Lake at Sunrise

This image was taken at dawn on the shore of Vermilion Lakes, near the town of Banff, canada, on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains.
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Robert Allan Bear

@robertallanbear
