That's not a cloud..... by robz
Photo 1143

That's not a cloud.....

This is a photo of a photo at the Water Exhibition - it's taken from underneath a breaking wave. Errol said it took him back to his surfing days - don't dive deep enough and you end up in the "washing machine".....
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
