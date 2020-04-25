Previous
Yoohoo - anybody at home up there...... by robz
Photo 1214

Yoohoo - anybody at home up there......

This Eucalypt is a huge, very old Bloodwood. It has numerous dead branches caught up in its canopy. We never hang around under it for too long - it's a classic "widowmaker"...
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
