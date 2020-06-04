Sign up
Photo 1254
Brekky on the rock....
Sparkling red and toasted sandwiches - what more could you want!
P.S. that circular "kitchen floor" is often filled with water playing host to hundreds of tadpoles.
4th June 2020
4th Jun 20
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2297
photos
102
followers
76
following
343% complete
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
735
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
27th April 2020 8:58am
