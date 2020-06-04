Previous
Next
Brekky on the rock.... by robz
Photo 1254

Brekky on the rock....

Sparkling red and toasted sandwiches - what more could you want!
P.S. that circular "kitchen floor" is often filled with water playing host to hundreds of tadpoles.
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
343% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise