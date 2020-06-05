Previous
Are you looking at me.... by robz
Are you looking at me....

A Swamp wallaby - one of the really cute wallabies found around here. They are solitary - but it's always a bit sad to see them by themselves.
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Junko Y ace
Such a sweet-looking thing . . . I hope he has friends nearby.
June 4th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
Such a cute capture of this cute little fellow
June 4th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Aw...I think he looks like he's yearning for a friend.
June 4th, 2020  
