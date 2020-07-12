Previous
A local character at Hervey Bay.. by robz
A local character at Hervey Bay..

In a home made Combi Van - built around a mobility scooter - he does about a 100km a day around the foreshores.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Rob Z

Helge Erik Storheim
Great shot and awesome mobility scooter :-)
July 12th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
That looks like so much fun!
July 12th, 2020  
