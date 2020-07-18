Previous
Next
Tourists having fun... by robz
Photo 1298

Tourists having fun...

Not having to worry about breakers rolling in makes for a very relaxing method of fishing. :)
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
355% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Ha ha, it is hard work fishing isn't it.
July 17th, 2020  
kali ace
looks like a moon landing :)
July 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise