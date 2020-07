There's crabs and then there's yabbies.....

This lady is kindly illustrating the art of catching yabbies for bait (she may not have known she was doing that....) Yabbies live in tunnels under muddy sand - they used to be prolific in many areas. They are fun to catch using a yabby pump to suck them out of their tunnels and make super bait for whiting and bream. Unfortunately, their numbers have diminished as water frontage development removes mangroves and replaces them with canals. Sadly, change isn't always for the good....