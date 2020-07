yabbies and lobbies!!

If you're a Queenslander the things on the left are yabbies - used for bait only and caught in salt water - as shown on my photo from yesterday. If you're a Queenslander the thing on the right is a Lobby - caught in fresh water and yummy to eat. But apparently, after reading yesterday's comments, we Queenslanders are strange creatures and most of the rest of Australia calls lobbies yabbies - I don't know if they have our yabbies at all.... and you sure wouldn't eat them. Confusing hey!! :)