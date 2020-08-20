Sign up
Photo 1331
It's worth the climb down..
Those dark areas in the limestone walls of the gorge are caves carved out by floods.
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2376
photos
101
followers
78
following
365% complete
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
5th August 2020 2:21pm
