It's a long way down... by robz
Photo 1332

Porcupine Gorge - just outside Hughenden. Unfortunately it has been very dry for several years and there's not much water moving through the gorge.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
