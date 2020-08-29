Previous
Up on top.. by robz
Photo 1340

Up on top..

A local grazier donated a whole Jump-Up to be used as the site of multiple Dinosaur displays and research projects. All the buildings meld into their background.
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Rob Z

aikiuser (jenn) ace
I love how the space is being designed to support its surroundings.
September 3rd, 2020  
