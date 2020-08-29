Sign up
Photo 1340
Up on top..
A local grazier donated a whole Jump-Up to be used as the site of multiple Dinosaur displays and research projects. All the buildings meld into their background.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2385
photos
100
followers
78
following
367% complete
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
9th August 2020 9:57am
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
I love how the space is being designed to support its surroundings.
September 3rd, 2020
