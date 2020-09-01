The Home of "Waltzing Matilda"

Banjo Patterson wrote this song in Winton.

He sold it for 5 Pound, and then years later watched proudly as Aussie soldiers marched to war to the sound of his poem put to music.

A wonderful statue commemorates this song by incorporating different segments into the 4 sides of a modern sculpture.



Once a jolly swagman camped by a billabong

Under the shade of a coolibah tree,

He sang as he watched and waited 'til his billy boiled

You'll come a-Waltzing Matilda, with me



Down came a jumbuck to drink at the billabong,

Up jumped the swagman and grabbed him with glee,

he sang as he shoved that jumbuck in his tucker bag,

you'll come a-Waltzing Matilda, with me



Up rode the squatter, mounted on his thoroughbred,

Up rode the troopers, one, two, three,

With the jolly jumbuck you've got in your tucker bag?

You'll come a-Waltzing Matilda, with me.



Up jumped the swagman and sprang into the billabong,

You'll never catch me alive, said he,

And his ghost may be heard as you pass by that billabong,

you'll come a-Waltzing Matilda, with me.