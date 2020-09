Dinosaur who flew like a bird.

The discover of a fossilized jaw and front limb with an extended "finger" has proven for the first time the existence of a small Pterodactyl in Australia.

The extended finger formed the frame for the wing which allowed these reptiles to fly and to breed and nest along the walls of the Jump-Ups.

Winton is the proud owner of this fossil - which was collected from a cattle property nearby.