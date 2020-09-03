The Dinosaur Stampede

The real thing is preserved in a massive, preserved collection of dinosaur footprints on a site near to Winton.

It is thought that a larger (approx 3m high), predatory dinosaur threatened a group of smaller dinosaurs, causing them to flee.

The scene has been reconstructed in this display - positioned on one of the rugged walls of the Jump-up which hosts the Museum.

All of the dinosaurs are life size and beautifully sculpted from bronze by the one sculptor.

The details for each dinosaur have been determined by painstaking research and reconstruction of local fossils.