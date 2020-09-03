Previous
The Dinosaur Stampede
The Dinosaur Stampede

The real thing is preserved in a massive, preserved collection of dinosaur footprints on a site near to Winton.
It is thought that a larger (approx 3m high), predatory dinosaur threatened a group of smaller dinosaurs, causing them to flee.
The scene has been reconstructed in this display - positioned on one of the rugged walls of the Jump-up which hosts the Museum.
All of the dinosaurs are life size and beautifully sculpted from bronze by the one sculptor.
The details for each dinosaur have been determined by painstaking research and reconstruction of local fossils.
Rob Z

Margo
This is wonderful I never got to see that!!
September 4th, 2020  
Rob Z
@777margo Hi Margo - it wasn't open last time we went either. It's an excellent addition to the rest of the Dinosaur Experience. All of the sculptures are done by the same sculptor who did the "Banjo" statue at the front of the visitor centre. They are just fabulous! :)
September 4th, 2020  
