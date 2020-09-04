Sign up
Photo 1346
The Guardian.
This local,smaller dinosaur was one of my favourites.
His bronze statue has been sculpted based on information from the research centre that works on the fossils found in the Winton area.
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Margo
ace
What a little sweetie
September 4th, 2020
