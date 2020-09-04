Previous
The Guardian. by robz
Photo 1346

The Guardian.

This local,smaller dinosaur was one of my favourites.
His bronze statue has been sculpted based on information from the research centre that works on the fossils found in the Winton area.
4th September 2020

Rob Z

Margo
What a little sweetie
September 4th, 2020  
