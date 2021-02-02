Previous
And up close.. by robz
Photo 1496

And up close..

These things were huge - approx 2 inches across - and stunning.
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
beautiful. fav
February 9th, 2021  
I love the close up version, so pretty. Looks like a firework exploding.
February 9th, 2021  
