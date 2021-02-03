Previous
Nice spot for a rest. by robz
Nice spot for a rest.

Freycinet N.P. - famous for Wineglass Bay but so much more than that. Crystal clear water, rugged rocks and jagged mountains.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Helge Erik Storheim ace
Hope the seas were calm. Wouldn't want a rouge wave washing in there:-) Great shot
February 9th, 2021  
Babs ace
What a lovely place to relax.
February 9th, 2021  
