Clouds gathering..
And boy - have they delivered! over the last couple of days we've had 7 inches of rain at Stanthorpe. The empty dam which supplies water to the town is now full - bringing to an end the trucking of water into the town, after 2 years!
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
