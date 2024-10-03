Previous
Around the wineries #4 by robz
Photo 2557

Around the wineries #4

The bear is a beautiful Polish emblem. Many of the wineries have very individual characteristics. The Art of Krupinski winery is relatively new and reflects the Polish background of its lovely owners and winemakers.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
700% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Sounds interesting. What's the wine like?
October 2nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ah lovely
October 2nd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely👍😊
October 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Neat.
October 2nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
@ankers70 It's good to excellent. Great Chardonnay ( which seems to be making a return to the older, buttery style) and their reds were good - but all quite expensive... $52 for the Chardonnay was a bit too much for me. :)
October 2nd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice.
October 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise