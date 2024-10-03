Sign up
Photo 2557
Around the wineries #4
The bear is a beautiful Polish emblem. Many of the wineries have very individual characteristics. The Art of Krupinski winery is relatively new and reflects the Polish background of its lovely owners and winemakers.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne
ace
Sounds interesting. What's the wine like?
October 2nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Ah lovely
October 2nd, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely👍😊
October 2nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Neat.
October 2nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
@ankers70
It's good to excellent. Great Chardonnay ( which seems to be making a return to the older, buttery style) and their reds were good - but all quite expensive... $52 for the Chardonnay was a bit too much for me. :)
October 2nd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very nice.
October 2nd, 2024
