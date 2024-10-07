Previous
Early morning. by robz
Early morning.

From our kitchen window.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Paul J ace
Nice!
October 6th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
A beautiful view and a beautiful start to the day!
October 6th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
A wonderful view.
October 6th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Forboding and fire in the silhouette
October 6th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Looks great on black
October 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 6th, 2024  
